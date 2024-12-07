Apple is reportedly developing three cellular modems to reduce its dependence on Qualcomm. According to Mark Gurman, who shared details on December 6, 2024, the modems will be introduced in stages over the next few years. The "Sinope" is expected to debut in 2025 in the iPhone SE, the slim iPhone 17, and low-end iPads. The entry-level modem will lack mmWave capabilities. The second modem, "Ganymede" is expected to arrive in 2026 with the iPhone 18 and high-end iPads, offering advanced features like mmWave support. The "Prometheus" is scheduled for 2027, which will likely beat Qualcomm with enhanced performance and AI integration. Apple HomePod With Display’s Launch Postponed to End of 2025, Could Feature A18 Chip and Smart Home Integration: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple Working on 3 Cellular Modems

