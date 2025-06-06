Cupertino, June 6: Apples may launch its highly anticipated iPhone 17 series in India around September 2025 with major changes in the design. The entire lineup will come with major upgrades in camera, performance, battery and AI (Apple Intelligence) features. Ahead of the Apple September 2025 launch, fans are expected to see the announcement made during the WWDC25 event set on June 9, 2025.

This year, reports mentioned that Apple would launch a robotics arm with an iPad-like display, camera-oriented products, Meta-like smart glasses, Vision Pro 2, a foldable iPhone and many other developments next year. Amid this, the tech giant's core product, iPhone, remains the most anticipated offering this year. iPhone 17 lineup will include the following models - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max (the most expensive and premium product). Nothing Phone 3 Design: After Confirming To Skip ‘Glyph Interface’, Nothing Shares Teaser Image of Its Upcoming Flagship Smartphone’s Design, Launch Set on July 1, 2025.

Prices of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Launching in September 2025

iPhone 17 series price in India is expected to start at INR 89,900 with the base model. The iPhone 17 Air will be the slimmest smartphone, likely starting at INR 89,900. The iPhone 17 Pro could cost around INR 1,39,900 and will have a new design. iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India could start at INR 1,64,900, as per rumours.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Specifications and Features

The iPhone 17 base variant could launch with the same design as the the iPhone 16 model and could have 48MP+12MP cameras on the rear, a 12MP selfie shooter, and a a 6.3-inch display. It may come with the same A18 chip. iPhone 17 Air, being the slimmest in the iPhone 17 family, could have a 48MP single primary camera, 24MP selfie camera, 6.7-inch display, A19 chipset and an estimated 5.5mm to 6.25mm thickness. OnePlus Pad 3 Coming Soon: After OnePlus 13s, Company Hints at Imminent Launch of Its Tablet in India: Check Confirmed Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Pro could have a 48MP+12MP+48MP camera setup on the rear and a 24MP camera on the front. It will likely run on an A19 Pro processor and have a 6.3-inch display. iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to have 48MP primary, 48MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto lens. On the front, it may boast a 24MP selfie camera. It will also feature an A19 Pro chipset and have a 6.9-inch display.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2025 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).