Meta has recently rolled out the WhatsApp app for iPads, and now it looks like Instagram is next in line. As per reports, Meta is testing to develop a dedicated Instagram app for iPad users. Instagram can currently be used on iPads through a web browser or by running the iPhone version of the app. A native Instagram app on iPad is expected to offer a better user experience with smoother navigation and an improved display for photos and videos. The Instagram app for Apple iPad users could launch later this year. Redmi Pad 2 Launch Confirmed for India, Upcoming Tablet Likely To Feature MediaTek Helio G100 Processor; Check Leaked Price, Expected Specifications and Features.

Instagram for iPad Reportedly Coming Soon

Instagram for iPad is reportedly coming soon pic.twitter.com/QUCb4QswEo — Michael Nguyen (@MacMike1000) June 1, 2025

iPad Version of Instagram May Launch Later This Year

An iPad version of Instagram may launch later this year, according to circulating leaks on platform X.#Instagram pic.twitter.com/q06GPS5hBb — Prathap G (@prathapgtech) June 2, 2025

