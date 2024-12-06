Mumbai, December 6: Apple is rumoured to be working on a HomePod with a display; however, the tech giant has pushed back the early launch date for several reasons. An analyst suggested that the Apple HomePod launch date was postponed in 2024, and then again, the launch was expected in 2025 in the first quarter.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's post, Apple may have delayed the mass production of the HomePod several times due to software development. And again, the launch of the HomePod with display could go into mass production during the upcoming Apple WWDC 25 during the third quarter. He said the production would be released by the end of 2025 if everything went as the tech giant planned. Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 5G Pro, Redmi Note 14 5G Pro Plus India Launch Date: When and Where To Buy Redmi Note 14 Series Smartphones?.

Ming-Chi Kuo said that the upcoming redesigned version of the Apple HomePod could feature a 6.7-inch display. The device is also anticipated to have Apple Intelligence. The analyst said that the redesigned HomePod could sport Apple's A18 processor. Kuo previously predicted the tech giant would launch smart home IP cameras around 2026. Now, he said that the camera would be integrated with the HomePod and the screen.

Kuo said that Apple's new strategy would focus on promoting smart home applications and helping users for which it previously proposed a smart home identity authentication solution. Beyond these two products, the rumours also suggest that the tech giant is working on cheaper Vision Pro 2, Apple iPhone 17 Air or Slim and a robotics arm home device. TECNO Phantom V Fold 2, TECNO Phantom V Flip 2 Launched in India; Check Specifications, Features and Prices

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple would likely ship around 5,00,000 units of HomePod with a screen in the second half of 2025. He further mentioned, "The market response is positive, and the annual shipment volume of this product should reach one million levels." If Kuo is correct, then Apple is more focused on providing home-based solutions to the users. Despite these changes in strategy, the company will continue to focus on the iPhone as it is the primary source of income.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2024 08:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).