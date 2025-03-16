Figure, a robotics company, has unveiled BotQ facility dedicated to the mass production of humanoid robots. The plant has an initial capacity to produce 12,000 robots annually and plans to scale up to 1,00,000 units within the next four years. The facility represents a shift towards autonomous manufacturing, as it employs advanced automation technologies, including robots constructing other robots. Figure has recently completed the design of its next-generation humanoid robot, Figure 03, engineered for affordability and high-volume production. To achieve efficient manufacturing rates, the company has switched to tooled processes such as injection moulding, die-casting, metal injection moulding, and stamping to save time for manufacturing robots. Parts that, once required over a week on a CNC machine, can be produced in less than 20 seconds using advanced steel moulds. Meta, Apple Working on Humanoid Robotics: Tech Giants Explore Ways To Enter New Competitive Market for Developing AI-Powered Robots.

Figure Introduces BotQ Facility for Mass-Production of Humanoid Robots

Today we're introducing: BotQ BotQ is our high-volume robot manufacturing facility Initially designed to produce 12,000 robots per year, it will scale up to support a fleet of 100,000 pic.twitter.com/4HmXEa9C7R — Figure (@Figure_robot) March 15, 2025

