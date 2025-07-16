Bitcoin price recently achieved an all-time high of USD 123,153.22 for the first time in 2025. This was a huge increase in the value since the last historic high. The BTC price as of 9:03 AM fell to USD 1,17,417.0 after its massive drop recently. At night, the Bitcoin price fell from the highest mark to USD 1,18,172. The cryptocurrency may fall even further. Mira Murati’s AI Startup Thinking Machines Raises USD 2 Billion in Early-Stage Funding With Participation From NVIDIA, CISCO, AMD and More.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Fell Down to USD 1,17,000

