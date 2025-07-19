Bitcoin price today, on July 19, 2025, stands at USD 1,17,908.04 as of 3:11 AM IST. The cryptocurrency has seen some movement over the past few days. On July 18, 2025, at 8:49 AM IST, Bitcoin was trading at USD 1,20,216.93. A few days earlier, on July 14, it reached its highest-ever value of USD 1,22,197.0. The recent peak in BTC price marked a major milestone in the digital currency. However, prices have dipped slightly since then. The drop in Bitcoin price over the past few days shows that the market remains uncertain. Donald Trump Signs Crypto Bill, ‘Genius Act’ To Regulate Cryptocurrency, Jokes ‘They Named It After Me’.

Bitcoin Price Today, July 19, 2025

July 18, 2025 @ 09:41 PM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $117,908.04 (BTC-EUR): €101,362.43 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) July 18, 2025

