Bitcoin Price Today, June 20, 2025: BTC Price Nears USD 1,05,000 Mark, Remains Fluctuating Despite Recent Gains

Bitcoin price today, on June 20, 2025, is trading at USD 1,04,544.12 as of 8:49 AM IST. Earlier in the day, at 3:11 AM IST, the BTC price was trading at USD 1,04,303.84. Bitcoin has been hovering below the USD 1,05,000 mark for the past few days. Despite strong movement recently, the cryptocurrency market still appears uncertain, and price changes remain unpredictable. In recent weeks, Bitcoin came close to its all-time high of USD 1,11,332.88, which was recorded on May 23, 2025. It recently touched USD 1,10,029.88 before pulling back slightly. Experts suggest that Bitcoin may rise again in the coming days, but it should be noted that market conditions are still unstable. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 20, 2025: HCL Technologies, Ashoka Buildcon and HDFC Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Bitcoin Price Today, June 20, 2025

