    Bitcoin Price Today, June 20, 2025: BTC Price Nears USD 1,05,000 Mark, Remains Fluctuating Despite Recent Gains

    Bitcoin is trading at USD 1,04,544.12 on June 20, 2025, slightly up from earlier today. Despite nearing its all-time high of USD 1,11,332.88 in May, BTC price remains below the USD 1,05,000 mark. Experts are optimistic, but market conditions remain uncertain.

    Bitcoin Price Today, June 20, 2025: BTC Price Nears USD 1,05,000 Mark, Remains Fluctuating Despite Recent Gains
    Bitcoin Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 20, 2025 11:14 AM IST

    Bitcoin price today, on June 20, 2025, is trading at USD 1,04,544.12 as of 8:49 AM IST. Earlier in the day, at 3:11 AM IST, the BTC price was trading at USD 1,04,303.84. Bitcoin has been hovering below the USD 1,05,000 mark for the past few days. Despite strong movement recently, the cryptocurrency market still appears uncertain, and price changes remain unpredictable. In recent weeks, Bitcoin came close to its all-time high of USD 1,11,332.88, which was recorded on May 23, 2025. It recently touched USD 1,10,029.88 before pulling back slightly. Experts suggest that Bitcoin may rise again in the coming days, but it should be noted that market conditions are still unstable. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 20, 2025: HCL Technologies, Ashoka Buildcon and HDFC Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

    Bitcoin Price Today, June 20, 2025

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

