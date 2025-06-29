Bitcoin price has been stable for nearly three days and does not show any signs of sudden upward or downward movements. The BTC price as of June 29, 2025 (today) has reached USD 1,07,278.30 at 10:21 AM IST. Yesterday, cryptocurrency also maintained its position with the same value without much fluctuation from the day before. Bitcoin price is expected to increase in the future, likely to cross the USD 1,20,000 mark soon. Elon Musk Responds to Question on Jobs Cannot Be Automated by AI, Says ‘There Will Be a Premium for Human Experiences’.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Stable at USD 1,07,000 Mark

