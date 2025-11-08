Bitcoin’s price has maintained its position around the USD 103,000 mark after briefly dipping around USD 99,000. The significant fall was caused by mass sell-off activity. Although the BTC price may rise in the future, given the recent fluctuations and overall crypto market activity, such an increase is unlikely in the near term. Investors are therefore advised to remain cautious and monitor market trends closely. Infosys Share Buyback: Tech Giant Announces Record Date for INR 18,000 Crore Equity Shares.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Now at USD 1,03,000

