Sam Altman-run OpenAI is reportedly preparing to announce advanced artificial intelligence super-agents capable of performing tasks at a PhD level. The development highlights the rapid pace at which AI technologies are evolving and setting new benchmarks for innovation. As per a report of Axios, a briefing is scheduled for January 30, 2025, in Washington, where Sam Altman is expected to present these advancements to US government officials. The briefing is said to provide insights into advanced AI agents and their potential impact on various industries. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Announces Launch of o3 Mini AI Model Soon.

OpenAI May Announce AI Super-Agents Capable of Performing Tasks at PhD Level

