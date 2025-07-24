Billionaire and X owner Elon Musk revealed today, July 24, that they are bringing back Vine but in AI form. According to reports, X will bring back Vine, the popular video-sharing platform, in "AI form." The development comes nearly nine years after the Vine app was discontinued. Elon Musk made the announcement in a post on X (formerly Twitter) but did not provide further details. Since acquiring X (Twitter) in 2022, Elon Musk has hinted at reviving Vine multiple times. It must be recalled that Twitter introduced Vine in January 2013. Back then, Twitter allowed users to share small snippets of video that were six seconds or less. While the app did gain popularity among video bloggers, Twitter in 2016 said that it would discontinue the app. Optimus Will Bring the Food to Your Car Next Year, Says Elon Musk As Tesla Announces Opening New Store in Newcastle on July 26, 2025.

Elon Musk Says They Are Bringing Back Vine But in AI Form

We’re bringing back Vine, but in AI form — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)