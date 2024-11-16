ChatGPT for macOS has received an update, OpenAI’s ChatGPT for macOS can now work with apps on your desktop. The new feature is available in the early beta for Plus and Team users. ChatGPT will provide better answers when looking at coding apps. Users can expect it to be useful for programming tasks. Enterprise and Education users can expect access in the coming weeks, as OpenAI continues to expand the feature. To try out the update, ChatGPT users should download the latest version (1.2024.310) of the desktop app for macOS. Meta Planning To Introduce Ads to Threads by Early 2025: Report.

ChatGPT for macOS Now Integrates With Desktop Apps for Coding Assistance

Enterprise and Education users will have access in the next few weeks. Make sure to download the latest version (1.2024.310) of the desktop app for macOS to try it out: https://t.co/S44L4H9QZz. — OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) November 14, 2024

