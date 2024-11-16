New Delhi, November 16: Meta is reportedly planning to bring ads to Threads by early 2025, according to recent reports. It can be seen as a part of Meta's strategy to monetise the platform and offer new opportunities to advertisers. Threads, the social media app launched by Meta in 2023, has been growing under the leadership of Mark Zuckerberg. However, until now, the platform has been free from ads, and now, it seems that Meta is ready to introduce ads, a shift that could change the user experience on Threads.

Threads is yet to reveal the exact format of advertisements, but they could potentially appear as “sponsored” posts with limited availability. As per a report of The Information, Meta will initially allow a small group of advertisers to publish ads on the platform. It also remains unclear how frequently these ads will appear. A select group of advertisers might start using Threads in January 2025. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Introduces ‘Message Drafts’ Feature To Manage Unsent Messages.

Meta Planning To Bring Ads to Threads

Instagram head Adam Mosseri also confirmed the development on Threads. He further said, "We definitely plan to bring ads to Threads. I get why people have concerns, but at the end of the day we're a business and Threads needs to make enough money to pay for the people and servers that it takes to run the service and provide it to people for free." Elon Musk-Run X Will Now Let New Users To Get Access to Free Grok Tier; Check Details.

Additionally, reports suggest that the team responsible for adding advertisements to Threads is mainly being guided by the advertising division of Instagram. In its latest earnings report, Meta announced that it made USD 39.8 billion from advertising in the last three months, which accounts for 97% of its overall revenue. During the earnings call, Meta's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Susan Li, mentioned that the company does not expect Threads to significantly contribute to its revenue by the year 2025.

