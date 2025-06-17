OpenAI announced that ChatGPT WhatsApp users can now generate images. Previously, image generation was limited to only the web version and application; however, the users who access ChatGPT via 1-800-ChatGPT (1-800-242-8474). WhatsApp users can directly generate images by providing text prompts to their ChatGPT accounts. OpenAI said that all the users can access this feature. It said, "Don't forget to link your ChatGPT account to 1-800-ChatGPT in WhatsApp to get more image generations." OpenAI Secures USD 200 Million Contract With US Defence Department To Develop AI Tools for National Security, Administrative Operations, Launches ‘OpenAI for Government’ Initiative.

ChatGPT Image Generation Now Available to WhatsApp Users

ChatGPT image generation is now available in WhatsApp via 1-800-ChatGPT. Now available to everyone.https://t.co/RF3A1bDU4n — OpenAI (@OpenAI) June 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)