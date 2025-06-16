OpenAI has released a new update to its ChatGPT Search option, offering users a better experience. The ChatGPT search now allows the users to perform more complex searches and can attend to multiple queries within. OpenAI released this update on June 13, 2025, announcing improved quality, search capability and instruction following the ChatGPT Search. However, the company said that the users could notice longer responses with the new upgrades and 'chain of thought' reasoning unexpectedly showing up. OpenAI also asked users to double-check their responses. Grok 3.5 Coming Soon: Elon Musk Says ‘Confident That Grok 3.5 Will Be the Smartest AI by a Significant Margin’, Launch Expected in July 2025.

Improved ChatGPT Search Launched by OpenAI

ChatGPT Search feature got updated 👀 Interestingly, now it can perform more complex search that implies taking multiple queries underneath. This is a list of changes behind 4o "thinking" that users have been noticing during the past month. https://t.co/aKycixP6jU pic.twitter.com/o7lBDzAw2K — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) June 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)