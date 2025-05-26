OpenAI President Greg Brockman said that ChatGPT was becoming an increasingly important and useful part of people's lives. He reacted to the post by another user who shared a graph showing ChatGPT mobile app usage. It showed that the app usage reached 20 minutes per user per day, marking a three times increase since the launch. Amid this, Greg Brockman announced that users can connect their Box and Dropbox accounts to Deep Research in ChatGPT. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing ‘Message Notification for Chats’ To Enhance Chat Filtering and Control, Rolling Out to Beta Testers Soon.

ChatGPT Mobile App Seeing 3x Increase in Usage Since Launch

ChatGPT is becoming an increasingly important and useful part of people's daily lives: https://t.co/iblbccvn0T — Greg Brockman (@gdb) May 25, 2025

OpenAI ChatGPT Now Lets Users Connect Box, Dropbox to Deep Research

ICYMI: Now you can connect your Box and Dropbox accounts to Deep Research on ChatGPT. https://t.co/mZqtFDPtyF pic.twitter.com/owNtgrPSV8 — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) May 25, 2025

