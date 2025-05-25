Mumbai, May 25: WhatsApp provides regular updates and new features to its users. Meta-owned platform is free to use and has more than 3 billion users globally across 180 countries. WhatsApp has been used for many purposes, such as sharing information with individuals via groups and channels. The platform allows end-to-end encryption, meaning the Meta or WhatsApp cannot see the information or media shared on the platform.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started developing a new feature called "message notification for chats", which will soon be rolled out to the beta testers (developers). Since it is not ready yet, it is now available through the Google Play Beta Program or Apple TestFlight beta program. This new WhatsApp feature will ensure that the filters are pinned on the top of the chat list. It will make the chat list instantly accessible to the people when they launch the app. Google Flow AI Filmmaking Tool Expanded to 71 More Countries, Available to Gemini Pro and Gemini Ultra Users.

Using the WhatsApp message notification for chat lists, the users can navigate between various chat categories, said WABetaInfo. It said that WhatsApp could introduce more bulk actions for the users to manage chats efficiently by improving the filters. The new WhatsApp feature may be launched in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.17.27 update. Elon Musk Says 'AI Will Obviate Search' as Google Search Slips Below 90% Market Share for First Time Since 2015 in March.

How Does This WhatsApp Feature Help Users?

WhatsApp users can use the "message notification for chats" feature to disconnect from a specific group of people temporarily. WABetaInfo said that its users can mute the chats (work or class-related) which are not needed for a specific time, like weekends. Due to this customisation, students, professionals and common people can effectively manage their chats and also attend to their personal business when some messages or related notifications are not required.

