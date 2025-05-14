Google announced that a redesign for Android, Wear OS, and Gemini will be introduced to Android devices. Google CEO Sundar Pichai also confirmed that more upgraded features will be released to Android users. In the coming months, the users can chat naturally with Gemini AI via Wear OS on their smart watches (wearables) and get things done. Google said they could create a personalised workout playlist or remember where they put their stuff, among many other usages. Apple Mind-Control Tech: Company Reportedly Developing Technology To Enable Users To Control iPhone, iPad With Throughs, Working on Brain Interface Startup ‘Synchron’.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Announced New Upgrades, at The Android Show

Some big updates at The Android Show (I/O edition) today: a redesign for Android and Wear OS, Gemini coming to your Android ⌚ and 🚗, plus upgraded features to keep you + your devices safe. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 13, 2025

Gemini AI Integration Coming to Wear OS

It’s official… we’re bringing Gemini to Wear OS! 🎉 In the coming months, you’ll be able to chat naturally with Gemini to get things done across apps, like creating a personalized workout playlist or remembering where you put your stuff. Check it out: https://t.co/P99Xc2gfcq pic.twitter.com/tyHQr76LCm — Wear OS by Google (@WearOSbyGoogle) May 13, 2025

