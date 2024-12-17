Elon Musk's net worth increased amid Tesla share price rise reaching whopping USD 454 billion. As of December 17, 2024, the price of Tesla shares were traded at USD 463, higher than previous share price. Elon Musk became the world's first person to cross USD 400 billion mark and adding more wealth after Donald Trump was appointed as the president of the United States. The stock price of SpaceX and Tesla made Elon Musk's net wroth skyrocket and reaching new heights ahead of 2025. Musk reacted to the rise of the Tesla shares and said, "Also inevitable". Tesla Owner Shares 1st Experience With Full Self-Driving Update, Elon Musk Reacts.

Tesla Share Price Rose to USD 463

