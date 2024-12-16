Tesla owner Dan Burkland (@DBurkland) shared his first impressions of Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) version 13.2.1 in a post on December 16, 2024. The Tesla owner approached the first drive with Tesla FSD v13.2.1 update with high expectations, with over 2,000 miles logged on FSD v12.5.6.4. Burkland described the update as an improvement over the earlier version and praised its performance and handling. The user highlighted that FSD v13.2.1 handled well, including being cut off multiple times by human drivers. Despite this, it maintained smooth and composed throttle and brake control without phantom braking or unnecessary slowing. Elon Musk responded to Burkland’s post, and said, "Tesla has the best real-world AI by far," further praising the advancements in Tesla’s FSD technology. Tesla FSD Update Begins To Roll Out With New Features; Check Details.

Tesla Owner Shares 1st Experience of FSD v13.2.1

FIRST IMPRESSIONS WITH FSD v13.2.1 Summary I approached my first drives with FSD v13.2.1 with pretty high expectations, especially after logging over 2,000 miles with FSD v12.5.6.4, which only had two disengagements. Tonight, I drove about 70 miles with the new version, and I… pic.twitter.com/wHvCms7Oyp — Dan Burkland (@DBurkland) December 16, 2024

Elon Musk Says ‘Tesla Has the Best Real-World AI by Far’

Tesla has the best real-world AI by far https://t.co/71haxaoLeN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2024

