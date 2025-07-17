Elon Musk has revealed the name of the upcoming Grok male companion. He announced the name on the social media platform X: "His name will be Valentine, after the protagonist in Stranger in a Strange Land, the Heinlein book where our AI name 'Grok' was created." XAI-owned Elon Musk highlighted, "To Grok something means to understand deeply and empathetically.". Recently, xAI launched the Companion feature, including Ani, a female anime character and red panda named Bad Rudi. ‘Hey Grok’ Like Voice Activation Coming Soon to Tesla Electric Vehicles, Confirms Elon Musk.

Next Grok Companion Name Will Be 'Valentine': Elon Musk

His name will be Valentine, after the protagonist in Stranger in a Strange Land, the Heinlein book where our AI name “Grok” was created. To Grok something means to understand deeply and empathetically. https://t.co/w5ZvBzDcKa — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 17, 2025

