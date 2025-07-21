Elon Musk-run X Global Government Affairs shared a post on July 21, 2025, and informed that French authorities have launched a “politically-motivated” criminal investigation into X. The investigation reportedly centres around allegations of algorithm manipulation and “fraudulent data extraction,” which X has denied. The investigation was allegedly initiated by French politician Eric Bothorel, who has accused the platform of algorithm manipulation for “foreign interference” purposes. X expressed serious concern over the request for access to its algorithm and real-time user data. The platform also questioned the neutrality of the investigators involved, and said, “One of those ‘experts’ is David Chavalarias, who spearheads the ‘Escape X’ campaign. A second ‘expert,’ Maziyar Panahi, has previously participated in research projects with David Chavalarias that demonstrate open hostility towards X.” The platform further added, “X believes that this investigation is distorting French law in order to serve a political agenda and, ultimately, restrict free speech.” It also said that it has not complied with the French authorities’ demands, and added, “we have a legal right to do.” Meta Refuses To Sign EU’s AI Code of Practice, Chief Global Affairs Officer Says ‘Europe Is Heading Down the Wrong Path on AI’.

X Response to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Criminal Investigation From French Authorities

