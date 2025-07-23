Elon Musk announced that massive 230K GPUs, including 30K GB200s, were operational for Grok at xAI. The tech billionaire said that the GPUs were operational in a single supercluster called "Colossus 1", and the inference was done by the cloud providers. Musk said, "At Colossus 2, the first batch of 550k GB200s & GB300s, also for training, start going online in a few weeks. As Jensen Huang has stated, @xAI is unmatched in speed. It’s not even close". Elon Musk shared xAI's goal - 50 million units of H100 equivalent-AI compute (but much better power-efficiency) online within five years. X Wins Legal Battle As DC Circuit Court of Appeals Limits US Government’s Ability To Issue Gag Orders, Elon Musk Says ‘Protecting Your Freedom of Speech’.

Elon Musk Announces Massive Plan to Introduce 'Colossus 2' With 550K NVIDIA GB200s

230k GPUs, including 30k GB200s, are operational for training Grok @xAI in a single supercluster called Colossus 1 (inference is done by our cloud providers). At Colossus 2, the first batch of 550k GB200s & GB300s, also for training, start going online in a few weeks. As Jensen… https://t.co/bLvr4aS23J — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2025

xAI Goal to Reach 50 Million H100s: Elon Musks

The @xAI goal is 50 million in units of H100 equivalent-AI compute (but much better power-efficiency) online within 5 years — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2025

