Germany claimed that tech billionaire Elon Musk tried to influence the election of the country in February 2025. Musk recently showed his support for Donald Trump and also funded the Republic Party via his America PAC. The 2025 German elections will begin on February 23, 2024, and ahead of that, a government spokesperson stated that Elon Musk, with his articles supporting far-right wing alternatives for Germany (AfD) party, suggested that they amounted to "nonsenses". According to a report by Reuters, the world's richest person, Elon Musk, said he had the right to weigh in on German politics because he made a significant investment. Elon Musk-Run X Becomes Number 1 News App on App Store in Japan.

Elon Musk Influencing 2025 German Elections, Claimed Government Spokesperson

JUST IN: 🇩🇪 Germany claims Elon Musk is trying to influence their election. pic.twitter.com/hVrUCn0RBE — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)