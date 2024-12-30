Elon Musk-run X has achieved a milestone by becoming the number one news app on the App Store in Japan. The achievement was shared by DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) in a post on December 29, 2024. Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, continues to dominate the social media and news industry. It reflects its growing popularity and influence among users in Japan. The post also highlights how X has successfully positioned itself as a primary source of real-time news updates. Elon Musk’s X Reaches Nearly 1 Billion Active Users.

X Becomes the Number 1 News App on App Store in Japan

BREAKING: 𝕏 is now the #1 news app on the AppStore in Japan. 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/tUJpNJKaW0 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)