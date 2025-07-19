Ubisoft, a French video game company known for its Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Tom Clancy's series, has confirmed that it is working on a new Ghost Recon game. The upcoming Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon game will likely continue its first-person shooter and third-person shooter option. However, it may but reportedly move away from the third-person gaming style. The last game in the series was Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, launched in 2019 as a sequel to the Ghost Recon Wildlands. The studio has yet to reveal more details about the upcoming Ghost Recon game. PUBG MOBILE Announces ‘Home Parking Lot’ Gameplay in Game, Allows Players To Show Off Their Luxury Cars, Add Friends and Earn Parking Coupons; Check Details.

Ubisoft Working on New Ghost Recon Game

Ubisoft confirms it is working on a new Ghost Recon game, and it sure looks like it'll be a live service affair https://t.co/SJ6rKv6Eln — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) July 19, 2025

