Assassin's Creed Shadows received a new update which includes various improvements and bug fixes. The AC Shadows update called "Title Update 1.0.1" fixes the Photomode crash issues and improves the stability of the game. Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.1 update size ranges from 1 to 9 GB based on the platform. Witcher 4 Release Date: CD Projekt RED Confirms Launching 'The Witcher 3' Sequel in 2026, Geralt of Rivia To Return, Ciri To Be Main Character.

AC Shadows Title Update 1.0.1 Launched for Bug Fixes, Performance Improvements

We've just deployed Title Update 1.0.1 (Hot Fix) for Assassin's Creed Shadows. 📸 Photomode crash issues fixed 🐞 Game stability improvements 📁 Patch size 1 - 9 GB depending on platform Full patch notes 👉 https://t.co/3OSWUtqV1a#AssassinsCreedShadows pic.twitter.com/C2wN0LepEw — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) March 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)