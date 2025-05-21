Google Beam is the newly launched AI-first 3D video communication platform offering an immersive conversational experience. At Google IO 2025 (Google I/O 2025) event, the tech giant unveiled this Google Beam video model that transforms 2D video streams into realistic 3D experiences in real-time with near-perfect headtracking, offering 60 fps output. Google Beam leverages Google Cloud and AI to deliver enterprise-grade reliability, workflow-compatibility and true-to-life 3D video communication. Its AI video model and light field display enable realistic depth, eye contact, and natural interaction, like in-person meetings. Google Meet New Feature: Tech Giant Launches Real-Time Speech Translation With Identical Voices for Google One AI Premium Users at Google I/O 2025 (Watch Video).

Google Beam Launched With 2D to 3D Video Transformational Capabilities

Google Beam uses a new video model to transform 2D video streams into a realistic 3D experience — with near perfect headtracking, down to the millimeter, and at 60 frames per second, all in real-time. The result is an immersive conversational experience. HP will share more soon pic.twitter.com/KjLjGXD1Ne — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 20, 2025

Google Beam Video Sample

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)