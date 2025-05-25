Google has started rolling out its Veo 3 AI video generator in 71 countries after getting massive response from users and will be available to Gemini Pro users. Google said, "We’ve been amazed by the excitement around Veo 3, which brings in a new era for video generation. It's state of the art in text-to-video, image-to-video, text-to-audio+video generation, and realistic physics.". Google Veo 3 AI video generator was introduced during Google I/O 2025 and was available to Gemini Ultra and Gemini Pro users in the US only. It helps generate video with synched audio. X Down: Elon Musk’s X Services Face Longest Outage Due to Data Centre Glitch.

Google Veo 3 Rolling Out for More Users in 71 Countries

We’ve been amazed by the excitement around Veo 3, which brings in a new era for video generation. It's state of the art in text-to-video, image-to-video, text-to-audio+video generation, and realistic physics. Veo 3 generates videos with audio – from background noises to… pic.twitter.com/top6QGQHoq — Google AI (@GoogleAI) May 24, 2025

