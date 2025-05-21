Google Beam was introduced at the Google I/O event as an advancement in video communication. It started as Project Starline has now grown into a 3D video communications platform. Google Beam uses a combination of AI video models and light field display to make a conversations feel like face-to-face meetings. Google calls it an “AI-first video communication platform” that helps people to connect and work together with 3D visuals. It is powered by Google's latest advancements in AI, 3D imaging, and light field rendering. Beam brings the depth and real-life feel of in-person meetings to virtual calls. The tech giant also announced, "We’re partnering with HP to deliver the first generation of Google Beam devices." Google I/O 2025: Tech Giant Introduces Gemini AI in Chrome To Clarify ‘Complex Information’ on Any Webpage and More (Watch Video).

Google Beam

Hi Google Beam👋! What started as Project Starline has evolved into a revolutionary 3D video communications platform. The combination of our AI video model and light field display allows you to make eye contact and read subtle cues as if you were face-to-face 🤯… pic.twitter.com/VlsIZz9Uzx — Google AI (@GoogleAI) May 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)