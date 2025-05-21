Google introduced a real-time speech translation feature in Google Meet. The tech giant announced various new updates to its wide range of tools at Google I/O 2025. The speech translation in Google Meet helps users have a natural conversation with the person on the other end, speaking a different language. The tech giant said that users of Google One AI Premium (now AI Pro) could access this real-time speech translation during meetings with identical voices in different languages. Google Flow: AI-Powered Filmmaking Tool With Veo 3 Unveiled at Google I/O 2025; Check Details (Watch Video).

Google Meet New Translation Feature Introduced

Today we’re introducing near real-time speech translation in Google Meet. Thanks to research advances, people can now have natural, free-flowing conversations — while speaking different languages. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/UCdZv1WqV3 — Google (@Google) May 20, 2025

Google Meet Real-Time Translation Video

