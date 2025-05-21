Gemini Live has rolled out free camera and screen sharing features on Android and iOS devices. It can make it easier for its users to connect with others in real time to get information and more. In the coming weeks, Gemini Live will likely be useful in daily life by linking with other Google apps. It can automatically create an event in your Google Calendar. Users can also ask for updates and get details from Google Maps. Google said, "We’re starting to integrate Google Maps, Calendar, Tasks and Keep, with more Google ecosystem connections planned. You can always manage these app connections and your information anytime in the app’s settings." Google Partners With Hollywood Director Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Primordial Soup Labs’ To Explore AI-Driven Filmmaking With Veo-Generated Video.

Gemini Live Camera and Screen Sharing Now on Android and iOS for Free

See it, solve it: Gemini Live's camera and screen sharing is available for free and it’s rolling out on Android and iOS starting today.#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/SUSvWGY7F7 — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) May 20, 2025

