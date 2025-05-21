Google introduced Flow, a new AI-powered video tool made for filmmakers and content creators at its annual Google I/O event held on May 20, 2025. Google Flow combines the power of Veo 3, Imagen, and Gemini to help its users to create high quality videos. Google said, "Flow is inspired by what it feels like when time slows down and creation is effortless, iterative and full of possibility." The AI-powered filmmaking tool allows users to describe the video they want, and the tool will generate clips. Google Flow features include camera controls for motion and angles, Scenebuilder for editing and extending scenes, and more. Users can also see the prompts and techniques used for clips for providing a practical way to learn and adapt new styles. Gemini Live Camera and Screen Sharing Feature Now Available for Free on Android and iOS, Begins Integrating With Google Apps.

Google Flow

Flow, our new AI filmmaking tool, is custom designed for our most advanced models, but how does it actually work? Our Extend feature is a great example of this. Using intuitive prompting with Gemini, you can describe your perfect ending and Flow brings it to life with Veo 3. pic.twitter.com/yAxI8aS8Nn — Google AI (@GoogleAI) May 20, 2025

