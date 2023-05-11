Google Pixel Fold, the company's first foldable phone has been launched at the Google I/O 2023 event. The Pixel Fold comes powered by the company's Tensor G2 processor, Android OS and makes use of the AI technology. Google says it is the thinnest phone on the market. It comes with the Interpreter Mode for Live Translation and a superb camera experience in a tablet like experience. The Pixel Fold flagship model is priced at $1799 and comes with a free Pixel Watch when pre-ordered. Google I/O 2023: Tech Giant Launches Generative AI Powered Search.

Google Pixel Fold Launched:

Let the Pixel family story *unfold* with the latest device, Google #PixelFold, the first foldable made exclusively by us. Get the best of both worlds by using it as a phone when it’s convenient or as an immersive tablet when you need one ↓ #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/jl76JB3lFF — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

Google #PixelFold has new ways to use a Pixel that hinge on, well, a *hinge* 🥁 - Take stunning group selfies in tabletop mode - Multitask with the power of dual screens - Connect better with Dual Screen Interpreter Mode for live translation¹ All coming soon… #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/pYVstkU5ZX — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

