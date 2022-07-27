Google Maps, which happens to be several commuters' travel guide, recently notified Indians of the Street View feature. The technology has been in existence since launched in 2007 in some cities in the U.S. However, Google Street View came to users based in India just today. The internet giant has partnered with Tech Mahindra and Genesys International to make the service available in the country.

Is It Live in Your City? Check Details:

