Elon Musk's Grok Web version with the URL - Grok.com is now live in India, allowing users to access all the AI services on the platform. Grok.com offers direct access to the xAI's chatbot without accessing the X platform. The users need to confirm their age in the first prompt and then begin their conversation with the Grok chatbot without creating an account. With this, Elon Musk's Grok will rival ChatGPT and Gemini AI, which have been available for direct access for months. Grok has a good image generation capability, real-time responses, coding assistance and several other features. ‘Good Idea’: Elon Musk Likes Idea for Having Grok Feature To Cross-Reference Congress Members’ Voting Records With Social Media Activity.

Grok Web Version Now Live in India

Grok dot com is now live in India. Try it out if you haven't already, it's pretty good.#Grok #GrokAI pic.twitter.com/YVJvOocPaP — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 5, 2025

