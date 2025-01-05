Elon Musk replied to a user and praised his idea of checking votes by saying, "Good Idea." The user elaborated that a nice Grok feature would be able to align Congress members on their voting records versus their social media posts and video clips. This would enable users to match a politician's voting behaviour with public statements. The user (@YunTaTsai1) highlighted that such a tool could significantly save time on research for individuals trying to understand the consistency between politicians' actions and their rhetoric. Grok New Features: Elon Musk-Owned xAI’s Chatbot To Get TikTok-Style Media Tab, News Tab Based on X Trends, and Search Result Summarisation Capabilities.

