Elon Musk's xAI is working on new features for the Grok AI chatbot ahead of the launch of the Grok 3.5 version. The new features include an advanced file editor and "Go Live" feature for app. Grok AI chatbot will also get a new Grok sidebar. The advanced file editor on Grok supports spreadsheets, and users can talk to the AI chatbot for assistance when editing files. Grok 3.5 will likely be released next week. Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Removes Promotional Materials Around Jony Ive Deal Amid Trademark Dispute.

xAI Working on File Editor for Grok

BREAKING: xAI is working on an advanced FILE EDITOR for GROK! It even supports SPREADSHEETS! You can talk to Grok and ask it to assist you at the same time you're editing the files! pic.twitter.com/9vIKRZj6Wn — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) June 22, 2025

xAI Working on 'Go Live' Feature

X is working to let you GO LIVE from the web app! pic.twitter.com/WV50xbLDVV — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) June 22, 2025

Grok Sidebar Available to All Users

Grok Sidebar is now available to All users — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) June 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)