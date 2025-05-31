The Grok app on iOS received a new option that allows users to delete and restore chats. The new Grok feature is available under the 'Recently Deleted' section in the settings menu of the iOS app. The option shows in the latest update in Apple's App Store. Besides, the Grok web version also has a new feature called 'Add text content'. Using this, the Grok users can input text in the available section. Grok New Features: Elon Musk’s xAI To Release Google Calendar Connector, Image Discovery Section and Other Features Soon to Grok AI Chatbot; Check Details.

Grok iOS App Gets 'Recently Deleted' Option

Grok app for iOS now has options to delete and restore chats. A new “Recently Deleted” option has been added to the settings menu. pic.twitter.com/IilBdjceRV — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) May 31, 2025

Grok Web Gets 'Recently Deleted' Option

Grok web now features an "Add text context" attachment, allowing users to input text in the provided section. pic.twitter.com/jK0y20kpEz — Aten Brown (@aditya_A17) May 31, 2025

