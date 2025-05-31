Elon Musk's xAI company is working on several new features for its Grok AI chatbot to enhance the user experience. These features include the addition of a Google Calendar connector alongside Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive and Slack, an image upload Markdown editor, idle 'Star' animation and a new image discovery option. All these will be rolled out for all the users after beta testing. Elon Musk’s xAI to Working on ‘Discover Tab’ for Grok AI Images With Categories Like Trending, Animal, Portrait and More.

xAI Working on New Features for Grok AI Chatbot

xAI is working on a bunch of new additions for Grok on the web: - A new Image discovery section - Idle "stars" animation - Google Calendar connector - Image upload for Markdown editor https://t.co/bH60xgjuEI pic.twitter.com/1M3VNOfUfe — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) May 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)