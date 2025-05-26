The Grok AI chatbot received a new feature update from Elon Musk's xAI. Now, the Grok users can see the search suggestions below the search option, making it easier to pick what they are looking for. It is similar to Google, which shows a list of suggestions while initiating a search. However, based on the information shared online, the feature appears to be only available to the Grok Web version and SuperGrok subscribers. ChatGPT New Feature Update: OpenAI Now Lets Users Connect Dropbox, Box to Deep Research, AI Chatbot’s Mobile App Sees 3 Times Usage Increase Since Launch.

Grok Web Version Received 'Search Suggestions' Feature

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)