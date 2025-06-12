The Infinix GT 30 Pro sale is now live, and interested customers can buy it on the Flipkart website. The smartphone's official 5G sale started today, June 12, 2025, in India at 12 PM. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G price in India was launched at INR 24,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and INR 26,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. However, Infinix announced INR 22,999 as a 'special price of day one'. Additionally, the buyers can avail of an INR 2,000 discount via ICICI Bank cards. The smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate, UFS 4.0 storage, LPDDR5X RAM, a 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone comes with a 108MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. OnePlus 13s Sale Begins Today in India, Smartphone Comes With Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Infinix GT 30 Pro Sale Live Now

