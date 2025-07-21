Infosys has announced the expansion of its existing collaboration with Telstra, Australia’s leading telecommunications and technology company. As part of this new agreement, Infosys will become the strategic partner for Telstra International, the global business arm of Telstra. The goal is to boost technology leadership, encourage innovation, and support Telstra’s new “Connected Future 30” strategy. Infosys shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 21, 2025, and said, “With an AI-first approach, together, we aim to enhance connectivity, streamline operations, and deliver customer-centric solutions that fuel global growth.” Microsoft SharePoint Vulnerability: Tech Giant Issues Urgent Security Patch After Observing ‘Active Attacks’ on Document-Sharing Software Used by Government Agencies.

Infosys Becomes Strategic Partner for Telstra International

— Infosys (@Infosys) July 21, 2025

