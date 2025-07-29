Mumbai, July 28: Samsung Galaxy A17 is expected to launch in India this year with mid-range specifications in the budget segment. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A series smartphone will be introduced with Samsung's own Exynos processor, according to reports. Moreover, the device may come with regular features and specs such as an AMOLED display, decent battery, and camera setup, and it will likely offer a waterdrop notch on the front side.

Ahead of Samsung Galaxy A17's official launch, several key specifications and features have been leaked online, including early renders. It all hints at the device having a triple camera setup on the rear and an elegant design. Samsung may continue with specifications similar to its predecessors while offering improvements in other aspects.

Samsung Galaxy A17 Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy A17 is expected to launch by the end of this year; however, it may launch sooner. The device is expected to come with an Exynos 1380 processor that can score up to 5,90,000 to 6,00,000 on AnTuTu benchmark tests. It can offer decent performance for running multiple apps, playing casual games and executing a few demanding tasks at once. Reports said it could come with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast-charging support.

The upcoming Galaxy A17 from Samsung is expected to come with a triple camera setup. It may have a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera on the rear. According to reports, whether Samsung Galaxy A17 would come with 5G support or just 4G compatibility could not be said. Samsung Galaxy A17 may have a minimalist design and a modern build. Reports suggested it could come with 4GB of RAM and a MediaTek Helio G99 processor. They also hint that Samsung could include a 5MP ultrawide camera instead of an 8MP one.

Samsung Galaxy A17 Price (Expected)

Samsung may launch its new Galaxy A17 smartphone in the United States at USD 200. If the amount is converted, it could likely launch around an INR 17,000. More details are expected soon.

