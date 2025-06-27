A major tragedy was averted during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Gujarat's Ahmedabad today, June 27, when three elephants taking part in the Rath Yatra celebrations went berserk. Multiple videos of the incident showing the jumbo going out of control and running on the streets of Khadiya during the Jagannath Rath Yatra celebrations in Ahmedabad have gone viral on social media. In one video, an elephant is seen running on the streets of Ahmedabad. At the same time, another clip shows chaos during the Rath Yatra as three elephants go out of control and run in the Khadiya area of Ahmedabad. According to reports, the elephants were brought under control by injections. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Earlier today, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Jagannath Rath Yatra celebrations in Ahmedabad. On the occasion of the 148th Rath Yatra, Patel was seen pulling the chariot at the Shree Jagannathji Mandir. Ahmedabad: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Pulls Chariot as Jagannath Rath Yatra Commences.

Elephant Goes Out of Control During Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad

अहमदाबाद में रथ यात्रा के दौरान एक हाथी बेकाबू हुआ। हादसा होने से बचा pic.twitter.com/paA1cuypUC — Narendra Nath Mishra (@iamnarendranath) June 27, 2025

Elephant Was Controlled by Giving Injections, Claims X User

Elephant went out of control in the Khadiya area of ​​Ahmedabad Elephant was controlled by giving injections Forest department averted major loss of life.. pic.twitter.com/Is1ZBqmuH3 — Vikas Makwana (@Vikasmakwana111) June 27, 2025

Three Elephants Go Out of Control During Rath Yatra

Watch | Three elephants in Ahmedabad Rath Yatra procession went out of control and started running in the Khadia area of the city. pic.twitter.com/iqNGRjROVo — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) June 27, 2025

