Meta is testing a new feature on Instagram to give its users more control over the content they see. For a safer experience, the company is testing a way for people to reset their content recommendations across Explore, Feed, and Reels. The upcoming feature will allow users to clear the content recommendations they currently see and start fresh. Instagram users will also have the option to review and manage the accounts they follow. If users no longer wish to see content from certain accounts, they can unfollow them. Over time, your recommendations will become personalised again to showcase new content based on the accounts and content you engage with. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run Platform Introduces Swipe Gesture To Like or Reply on Platform.

Meta Testing Reset Content Recommendations Feature on Instagram

In an effort to ensure all have safe, positive and age-appropriate experiences on @Instagram, we’re testing a new way to reset content recommendations in Explore, Feed and Reels.https://t.co/9y8fwhf5od pic.twitter.com/qMvii0zYwU — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) November 19, 2024

