Tuttle Capital has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to launch the Tuttle Capital UFO Disclosure AI Powered Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), Financial Times reported. As per the report, the ETF aims to invest in "reverse-engineered alien technology." This fund is one of eight new products the firm has registered. Matthew Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital, revealed that his long-standing interest in UFOs, or unidentified flying objects, inspired the creation of the ETF. UFO Sighting or Alien Activity? Florida-Bound Surjet Flight Crew Witnesses Claims Close Encounter With ‘Unknown Glowing Objects’ Over the Bahamas.

Investing in Alien Tech

JUST IN - New exchange-traded fund to invest in "reverse-engineered alien technology" based on government disclosures about UFOs — FT — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)