iPhone 17 Pro renders have been leaked online, showing that the upcoming Apple smartphone may come with significant design changes compared to the iPhone 16 Pro. The render showed that the triple camera setup would remain intact but separated by a square-shaped module, giving a new look. A few days ago, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that the iPhone 17 Pro renders on YouTube were based on the fake January sketch. This was a response to Majin Bu (MajinBuOfficial), a leaker known for releasing early smartphone information. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Expected Between September 11–13 This Year; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

iPhone 17 Pro Renders Video Leaked Online

Meet iPhone 17 Pro One giant leap for iPhone! pic.twitter.com/kUmY1SCeWN — Asher (@asherdipps) February 16, 2025

iPhone 17 Pro Renders Based on Fake Late January Sketch

The “iPhone 17 Pro” renders on YouTube tonight appear to be based on this fake late January sketch. https://t.co/NpMBlfnHZY — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 14, 2025

