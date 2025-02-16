Cupertino, February 16: The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to have major upgrades compared to other models in the upcoming iPhone 17 series. Last year, the iPhone 16 Pro Max was announced with Apple Intelligence features but rolled out later. However, it came with significant improvements in performance and camera. This year, flagship smartphones face intense competition in artificial intelligence and overall performance.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will be Apple's top-end model at a premium price. Several design leaks hinted that the entire iPhone 17 lineup would undergo a major design revamp, especially in terms of the camera module. The triangle camera module in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumoured to be replaced by a vertical camera placement, offering a new look and better results. Siri Delayed: Apple Intelligence Powered AI Siri Assistant Reportedly Runs Into Some Bugs, Pushed to iOS 18.5 Update.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features To Expect in September 2025

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to come with a 3nm A19 chipset or likely A19 Pro chipset this year, bringing more in terms of performance and AI processing. Primarily, the tech giant is expected to focus on its assistant Siri for interacting with the users. Unlike the last iPhone 16 Pro Max, the upcoming model may come with advanced Apple Intelligence features for which the owners would not have to wait. The RAM on the device (which Apple does not disclose) is expected to be 8GB or 12GB.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max may have a 120Hz 6.9-inch display with ProMotion technology. The upcoming top-end model may include a triple 48MP camera setup on the rear. Just like the previous model, it will likely continue offering a 'tetra prism' camera. Xiaomi Launch March 2025 Event: Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Global Launch Confirmed on March 2, 2025; Check Expected Prices, Specifications and Features.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India, Launch Date (Rumoured)

With all these upgrades and features, the device's price may be higher than usual. However, reports have indicated that the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max India price could be INR 1,44,900. The iPhone 17 series launch is expected between September 11 and 13 this year.

